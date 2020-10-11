Cory Sandhagen would accept title shot, but open to Frankie Edgar or TJ Dillashaw next

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen says he would accept a title shot, but he is also open to fighting Frankie Edgar or TJ Dillashaw next.

Sandhagen picked up the biggest win of his UFC career to date when he finished Marlon Moraes with a spinning wheel kick and punches in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5. It was an incredible win for Sandhagen as he took out the bantamweight division’s No. 1 contender with one fell swoop. It is the kind of big win that should set up Sandhagen for a massive fight his next time out. At this point, he’s not far away from getting a title shot.

Of course, most believe that Sandhagen will first have to wait for Aljamain Sterling to get his crack at UFC bantamweight champion Pet Yan. Sterling tapped out Sandhagen with a first-round rear-naked choke at UFC 250 back in June, setting himself up for a title shot. But for whatever reason, the UFC hasn’t booked the Yan vs. Sterling title fight next.

Speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi following UFC Fight Island 6, Sandhangen said that while he believes Sterling could get the next title shot, he would take it if offered.

“I would feel really bad if they did me and Yan, and they did that to Sterling. That being said, it’s a dog-eat-dog sport, you know? So if they give me that shot, I’m taking that shot. But I think it should be Sterling and Yan,” Sandhagen said (via MMAjunkie.com).

While it is certainly bizarre that the UFC hasn’t officially booked the Yan vs. Sterling fight next, it seems like that is the next move and Sandhagen knows it. While he would take the title shot if offered, Sandhagen mentioned Edgar and Dillashaw as two other potential opponents. Both would be tremendous fights for Sandhagen against former UFC champs.

“The only other two other guys that have an argument are Frankie (Edgar) and T.J. (Dillashaw). (Maybe I fight) one of those guys before they end up fighting each other. Hopefully I’m not this little name after this. Hopefully, I have some pull in the sport because that’s kind of where I feel like I’ve been. They’re giving me really good fights, but I never felt like if I called someone out it was going to get a lot of juice. But I think I got some juice tonight,” Sandhagen said.

Who do you want Cory Sandhagen to fight next?