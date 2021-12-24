Joe Rogan responds to criticism of biased UFC commentary: “I try to be very fair, always, with my commentary”

Joe Rogan has responded to accusations suggesting he sometimes engages in bias commentary in the UFC.

While he may not be in the commentary booth every single weekend anymore, Joe Rogan is still the most familiar face on the call whenever he’s in the mix. He’s known for being the enthusiastic member of the group, whether it be a two-man team or the more common three-man team.

Alas, even though many love his work, others aren’t big fans of his style.

After being asked about the potential of bias in his commentary during a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the host had the following to say.

“I try to be very fair, always, with my commentary. And I’m also very respectful. Like, even if you think that my commentary was biased, or one way or another, you’ll never think I’m disrespectful, ‘cause I try to; unless someone’s doing something dirty.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

For as long as the Ultimate Fighting Championship has been part of the mainstream, Joe Rogan has been the voice of the promotion. The big moments have all been welcomed by the sound of him screaming “OH!” at the top of his lungs, and that’ll continue to be the case.

So whether you love his work on commentary or you hate it, the simple fact of the matter is that Joe Rogan is part of the furniture for the UFC. Moving forward, it’s hard to believe he’ll ever permanently walk away.

What do you think of Joe Rogan as a commentator in 2021? Is there a chance we could see him walk away from the role in the future? If so, who would be your favourite to replace him for big pay-per-views? Let us know your thoughts on his legacy and commentary work down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!