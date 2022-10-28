x
Hasbulla vows if he ever meets Conor McGregor he “will cause some problems for him”

Cole Shelton

Hasbulla has sent a warning to Conor McGregor.

McGregor and Hasbulla have never seen eye-to-eye, due to the fact that the Russian is close with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Over the past few months, the two have taken shots at one another, including McGregor saying he would punt Hasbulla like a football if he saw him.

Now, in an interview on the Full Send podcast, Hasbulla issued a warning saying he will cause some problems for McGregor if they were to meet.

“Yeah, I saw all of his Tweets of me. But, he is not my opponent, he can just talk. He’s not like a fighter for me, I don’t respect him as a fighter,” Hasbulla said. “And if I meet him I will cause some problems for him.”

When asked what exactly he would do if he saw McGregor in person, he was still uncertain.

“I don’t know yet. But, I will definitely do something,” he said.

Although Hasbulla has a feud with Conor McGregor, he says he won’t talk to him from now on and if sees something on social media he will dismiss it.

“I’m not going to talk to him and if I see that he wants something I’ll dismiss him,” he added.

Whether or not Hasbulla and Conor McGregor will actually ever meet is to be seen. If they do meet, what exactly will happen is uncertain. But, it is clear that both Hasbulla and McGregor do not like one another.

As for each other, Hasbulla recently signed with the UFC and hinted at a possible fight in the future. McGregor, meanwhile, is teasing a return in the first quarter of 2023 as he has been rehabbing the broken leg he sustained back in July of 2021.

What do you make of Hasbulla sending a warning to Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
