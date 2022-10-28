Jake Paul reveals Dana White has tried to “sabotage” Anderson Silva fight: “They’ve been sending me cease and desists letters”

It seems that the rivalry between Jake Paul and Dana White isn’t over yet.

‘The Problem Child’ is 5-0 as a professional boxer, but has remained a far more relevant figure in the sport of MMA. The reason is two-fold. First, Paul has made a career out of boxing former UFC stars, such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and now Anderson Silva.

- Advertisement -

However, another important reason why he’s important in MMA is his beef with Dana White. Over the last few years, the UFC president has slammed Paul for not fighting established professional boxers. For his part, the YouTuber has hit back at White for poor pay in his promotion.

It seemed that the rivalry between the two hit a breaking point earlier this year. Upon Paul’s announcement that he would be boxing ‘The Spider’, White stated that he was done talking about the YouTuber.

- Advertisement -

While Dana White might be done talking, he still doesn’t want to see Jake Paul succeed, according to the YouTuber. During a face-to-face interview with Anderson Silva and Ariel Helwani, he stated that the MMA promoter was sabotaging his event.

The undefeated boxer stated that during fight week, he’s been given several cease and desists orders from the UFC. The reason is that Most Valuable Promotions has used footage of Silva during the MMA promotion for the build-up. Previously in the week, Paul stated that White had attempted to sabotage the event, but didn’t provide an explanation.

“I feel like I know [why Anderson Silva isn’t in the Hall of Fame],” stated Paul during the interview. “It’s the big shark at the top who, if he doesn’t like you, he’ll do anything he can to try and stop you. I don’t know why, it doesn’t make sense to me. This guy, Dana, and the UFC have been sending me cease and desist letters this whole entire week. To take down YouTube videos where we had highlights of Anderson in the UFC.”

He continued, “The videos are all over the internet, right, but their lawyers send us a cease and desist. He’s trying to do everything he can to mess us up on this fight week. It’s clear that he has some vendetta against me, and maybe [Silva] as well.”

- Advertisement -

What do you make of Jake Paul’s comments? Will you watch the event? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -