Gregor Gillespie calls out Anthony Pettis

Top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Gregor Gillespie has finally called someone out, as he called out Anthony Pettis for a fight at UFC 244 in November.

Here’s what “The Gift” said on his social media.

“So for the last 6 fights everyone has been pressuring and annoying me to call someone out….I never wanted to but it looks like I am going to have to play the game…I want my first “call out” to count so…… @showtimepettis I think you are a great fighter, but you are in the wrong weight class, come back down to 155 and meet me at MSG on November 2.

@arielhelwani @danawhite@showtimepettis @ufc @seanshelby”

Gillespie (13-0) is a perfect 6-0 so far in the UFC since making his Octagon debut back in 2016. He defeated Glaico Franca in his UFC debut then knocked out Andrew Holbrook in his sophomore Octagon effort. Gillespie then finished Jason Gonzalez, Jordan Rinaldi and Vinc Pichel before getting a big fight against Yancy Medeiros. He then finished Medeiros in devastating fashion, and that’s the win that catapulted him into the top-15 at 155lbs.

However, as dominant as Gillespie has been inside the cage, he’s been criticized for being quiet outside of it. Fans have wanted Gillespie to call someone out for a while now but he has remained outside of the public eye. Finally he has taken the chance and came out of his shell to call out Pettis, who is coming off of a one-sided loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 241.

Although Pettis lost his last fight at welterweight, Gillespie asked for him to drop down to lightweight to fight him for this matchup. It remains to be seen if Pettis is keen on that idea, but either way it’s nice to see Gillespie take the opportunity to cal him out.

Would you be interested in seeing Gregor Gillespie against Anthony Pettis?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/28/2019.