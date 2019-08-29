Cris Cyborg hints at where she’ll be signing, promises news soon

Cris Cyborg has parted ways with the UFC, and is now negotiating with other promotions in hopes of finding a setting for the next chapter of her illustrious career.

Speaking in a video posted to her official YouTube channel, Cyborg divulged that she feels no regret about leaving the UFC.

“Everything I did, I was always feeling in my heart. I don’t regret anything. . .” Cyborg said (via MMA Fighting).

“[The UFC] is in the past. It’s in the past since my last fight. I put it in the past in my heart. I believe I made a lot in the UFC. I believe I’m one of the girls who fought in the UFC who has more wins than losses. I believe all places I’ve been had something special in it. With the UFC, I wanted to be fighting in the UFC. I went through all the hard time cutting weight to make my division and they made it. Amanda is the champion, there is a division. Every moment of my life I start a project and the UFC project was to have my division. I put an effort to get down to the division, I made it, and there is a division now.”

Cyborg and her team are not in the midst of negotiations in an effort to find her a new home. From the sounds of it, they’re getting very close. She believes she’ll have news for her fans within a month. She also expects to be fighting in Brazil again soon.

“I believe I’ll sign my new contract in less than 30 days,” Cyborg said. “I’ll be online to tell everybody about my new place where Cyborg will be welcome. I have to thank Dana for sending me a letter two days after my win. It really helped me to negotiate.

“I’ll be back to Brazil soon, for sure. It’s part of my plan for the new contract I sign and I am very happy.”

Cyborg also seemed to inadvertently drop the name of the next promotion she’ll fight for; mentioning Bellator and then quickly covering her tracks.

“I’ve passed through many cycles already and in a cycle there is always beginning, middle, and end,” Cyborg said. “Invicta had an end Bellator – no, [laughing] not Bellator yet – the UFC had a beginning, middle, and end. Strikeforce. So I’m starting a new cycle. I’m happy, anxious, looking forward to starting. It’s good to start new projects and I’m looking forward to that.”

Where do you think Cris Cyborg will end up? Is Bellator the right choice for the former Strikeforce, Invicta and UFC champ?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/29/2019.