Gina Carano reacts to Ronda Rousey’s comments about a potential fight: “It could happen”

Gina Carano seems open to a possible fight with former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

‘Rowdy’ has been out of action since her December 2016 knockout loss to Amanda Nunes. The star has instead pivoted from MMA to pro-wrestling and acting and had a lot of success. With that being said, she’s open to returning to the sport for one fight.

Last month, Ronda Rousey spoke about a possible fight with Gina Carano. The former Strikeforce title challenger hasn’t fought since a 2010 loss to Cris Cyborg. Despite that, Rousey seems interested in the fight.

On the Kurt Angle Show, the former women’s bantamweight champion stated:

“I mean, I’ve said it a million times. It’s not like it’s something new, but, for Gina, man. Gina Carano, she’s the reason why I got into fighting, she’s the reason why I knew it was a possibility. I will always be forever grateful…and if she ever was like, ‘Ronda, I wanna fight you tomorrow at 205 pounds,’ like whatever the hell she’d want – I’m not saying she’s 205 pounds – if she wanted to come into my backyard and do the Rocky thing or, you know, ding, ding and we just do it in the backyard, I don’t care.”

Now, Gina Carano has responded to Ronda Rousey’s comments about a possible fight. The fighter-turned-actress appeared on Unfiltered with Dan Bongino and discussed a return to MMA. Surprisingly, despite not fighting since 2010, she seemed open to a fight. Carano stated:

“You know what? Just never put it past me. It could happen,” Carano said. “It would be six months from now because I have a lot of stuff I need to do …. I really want to create, I want to direct, I want to produce… I want to give Ronda Rousey a job in one of my movies so maybe there is something we can do there.” (h/t MMANews)

In any event that Ronda Rousey fights Gina Carano, there’s no doubt that it would be a massive fight.

What do you think about Gina Carano’s comments? Do you think she would defeat Ronda Rousey? Sound off in the comments below!