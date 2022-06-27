Max Holloway interested in move to lightweight after Alexander Volkanovski trilogy: “There’s interesting fights up there”

UFC featherweight Max Holloway is intrigued by a move to 155-pounds after his fight with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276.

The 30-year-old is set to face the UFC featherweight champion this Saturday in Las Vegas. ‘Blessed’ will look to defeat ‘The Great’ for the first time in their series. Volkanovski holds two prior decision victories over Holloway, having defeated him in 2019 and 2020.

Ahead of the trilogy showdown, Alexander Volkanovski has shown an interest in moving to lightweight. The Australian seems interested in a showdown with Charles Oliveira to gain double-champ status.

Now, it seems that Max Holloway might have a similar goal. Unlike his foe, he doesn’t seem as set on the idea to hold two championships. Nonetheless, he seems interested in a possible move to lightweight.

The Hawaii-native discussed the move on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. While Holloway noted that he’s not trying to look past Volkanovski, he believes there are fun fights at 155-pounds. Specifically, he has his eye on former champion Charles Oliveira.

"We're here for a reason. If it was so guaranteed already, we wouldn't have been here. So I can't wait. I can't wait to go show. A lot of history on the line, a lot of legacy on the line, 0-0 Max is going in there looking for a finish. So I can't wait. I'll fight this fight just like how I fought every other fight — like it's my first and it might be my last. So I've been in there 10 rounds with the guy. I feel good, I feel confident, and I've been saying we'll be lucky if we get past three in this one." (h/t MMAFighting)

Max Holloway continued, "We'll see what happens [on a move to lightweight]. Never say never, right? There's interesting fights up there, especially with [Charles] Oliveira leading the pack and stuff. So we'll see what happens. I can't wait. First things first, it's Alex, July 2. Let's bring back balance to the world."

What do you think about Max Holloway moving to lightweight? Sound off in the comments below!