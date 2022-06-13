Ronda Rousey names the one opponent who could lure her back to MMA

Ronda Rousey has named the one opponent who could lure her back to MMA.

Rousey, 35, retired from MMA in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

“Rowdy” was last in the Octagon at UFC 207 where she succumbed to Amanda Nunes. Since departing the UFC, Rousey has enjoyed considerable success as a professional wrestler and is currently the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

On a recent episode of ‘The Kurt Angle Show’ the former UFC bantamweight queen spoke about what it would take to get her to return to the cage, saying (h/t MMANews):

“I mean, I’ve said it a million times. It’s not like it’s something new, but, for Gina, man. Gina Carano, she’s the reason why I got into fighting, she’s the reason why I knew it was a possibility. I will always be forever grateful…and if she ever was like, ‘Ronda, I wanna fight you tomorrow at 205 pounds,’ like whatever the hell she’d want – I’m not saying she’s 205 pounds – if she wanted to come into my backyard and do the Rocky thing or, you know, ding, ding and we just do it in the backyard, I don’t care.”

Ronda Rousey finished saying:

“I will fight Gina wherever she wants and if she doesn’t want to forever, leave (that there). It’s a respect thing, not like a, ‘f*ck you. I’m not coming to get you’. It’s just like hey, if you ever wanna pull that card out, it’s there. I love her. Thank you, Gina, for everything you’ve done.”

Certainly high praise for Gina Carano.

Gina Carano, 40, has not fought since August of 2009 where she lost to Cris Cyborg in a featherweight bout. Carano has gone on to having a successful career as an actress appearing in several movie roles.

Would you like to see Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano come out of retirement for a cage match?

