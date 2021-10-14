Gina Carano joins Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in Western film “Terror on the Prairie”

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano will join Donald Cerrone as part of the cash for Terror on the Prairie.

Carano, who hasn’t fought professionally since her defeat to Cris Cyborg way back in 2009, has been best known in the last few years for her transition into acting. She featured in a number of notable roles before landing the role of Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, one of the most successful Disney+ originals up to this point.

Alas, things took a turn earlier this year when she was fired as a result of what the studio called “abhorrent” social media posts.

Now, though, after her previously announced project White Knuckle was postponed, she’ll be back in front of the camera alongside Cerrone in Terror on the Prairie.

The film “centers on a pioneer family living on the Great Plains of Montana who must fight for their lives against a gang of vicious outlaws,” with Nick Searcy (Justified) and Samaire Armstrong (The O.C.) also set to appear.

