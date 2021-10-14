Claressa Shields insists she is not homophobic after protesting DC Comics’ bisexual Superman

PFL star Claressa Shields has insisted she isn’t homophobic after questioning DC Comics’ decision to make Superman bisexual.

It was revealed earlier this week that in an upcoming comic book story, Jon Kent – the son of Clark Kent – will be involved in a romantic relationship with a man. That led to quite the divide within the community regarding whether or not it was a good or bad move and based on her comments, Shields clearing wasn’t happy about it.

After posting a series of tweets on the matter she proceeded to defend herself when a troll called her out for being “homophobic”.

I googled it this morning and I’m disappointed they would even do that. He’s always been in-love with Lois Laine! https://t.co/6Mk7rLTDp9 — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) October 12, 2021

Lol oh. Don’t make it no better https://t.co/aZSut4CtnD — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) October 12, 2021

I’m no where near homophobic I just don’t think that cartoon characters should be bi sexual or gay. Leave the kids alone. Don’t push a agenda on children. To me that’s confusing kids. If a teenager or adult decides to be bi or gay, congrats to them. I have no problem with that https://t.co/JQRQTWafhn — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) October 13, 2021

Shields is set to face Abigail Montes in her second professional mixed martial arts fight later this month.

