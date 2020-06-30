Gina Carano issues statement after Instagram removes her topless photo: “That was some classic bullsh*t”

Former MMA star Gina Carano has issued a short statement on Twitter after Instagram removed a topless photo she recently published.

Carano is best known by fans for her 7-1 professional mixed martial arts career, with her one and only loss coming at the hands of Cris Cyborg in their highly anticipated Strikeforce showdown. Ever since then, she’s built a career for herself as an actress, with her most notable roles coming in Deadpool and The Mandalorian.

While her popularity may be growing and growing as time goes on, that hasn’t stopped Instagram from stepping in and taking down a photo that they seemingly deemed to be too inappropriate.

Carano also took to Instagram once again last night to post a quick message to her fans about freedom.

“Draw the art you want to see…

Start the business you want to run…

Play the music you want to hear…

Write the books you want to read…

Build the products you want to use..

Do the work you want to see done… Before they control everything we eat, breath, say, think and do.”

While most MMA fans have been on her side through this brief ordeal, one man who made his criticism of Carano very clear was none other than Renzo Gracie.

“Put some clothes on… you don’t need it,” Gracie wrote in the replies to Carano’s deleted post. “You are among the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen.. That makes you unique.. there’s no need for sex pics… you are the most beautiful woman that walk around. Simple as that.”

It’s safe to say that Renzo probably isn’t going to be on Gina’s Christmas card list this year.

As you can tell, Carano wasn’t about to let that one slide.

So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bullshit. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. 👍 Thanks Karen pic.twitter.com/hJDn4Vph49 — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) June 29, 2020

“So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason,” Carano wrote on Twitter. “Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bullshit. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. Thanks Karen”.

Carano also took to Instagram once again last night to post a quick message to her fans about freedom.

“Draw the art you want to see…

Start the business you want to run…

Play the music you want to hear…

Write the books you want to read…

Build the products you want to use..

Do the work you want to see done… Before they control everything we eat, breath, say, think and do.”

While most MMA fans have been on her side through this brief ordeal, one man who made his criticism of Carano very clear was none other than Renzo Gracie.

“Put some clothes on… you don’t need it,” Gracie wrote in the replies to Carano’s deleted post. “You are among the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen.. That makes you unique.. there’s no need for sex pics… you are the most beautiful woman that walk around. Simple as that.”

It’s safe to say that Renzo probably isn’t going to be on Gina’s Christmas card list this year.