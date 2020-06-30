PHOTO | Frankie Edgar looks absolutely ripped ahead of 135lbs debut

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz shared a photo of Frankie Edgar, who looks absolutely ripped ahead of his 135lbs debut in just a few weeks on Fight Island.

Edgar takes on top bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of the July 15 card on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. This marks the first time Edgar has fought at 135lbs, after spending the majority of his UFC Hall of Fame career fighting at 145lbs and 155lbs, where he was the UFC lightweight champion from 2010 to 2011

Ahead of Edgar’s official bantamweight debut, his manager Abdelaziz shared of photo of Edgar, stating that “The Answer” currently weighs in at 146lbs, which puts him just 10lbs away from him making the 136lbs non-title limit for a bantamweight fight. Take a look at the photo below via Abdelaziz’s Twitter.

This legend @frankieedgar former UFC lightweight champ , former featherweight #1 contender , 146 lbs today , 10 lbs away from making his bantamweight debut pic.twitter.com/zU3OV5K3Cj — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 30, 2020

This legend @frankieedgar former UFC lightweight champ , former featherweight #1 contender , 146 lbs today , 10 lbs away from making his bantamweight debut

Edgar was supposed to make his bantamweight debut back in January against top contender Cory Sandhagen, but he was removed from the contest after stepping up on short notice and fighting The Korean Zombie in the main event of the UFC Busan card last December. Edgar suffered a first-round TKO loss to the Zombie and has been on the sidelines since then while waiting to make his bantamweight debut.

Edgar has lost his last two fights in a row to the Zombie and Max Holloway, but he isn’t far removed from a standout performance against Cub Swanson, not to mention other solid wins over Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens. Edgar also holds notable career victories over the likes of Chad Mendes, Urijah Faber, Charles Oliveira, Sean Sherk, Gray Maynard, Jim Miller, and UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn three times. Edgar himself will no doubt be enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame one day when his career is over.

The fight against Munhoz represents a massive opportunity for Edgar, who could immediately catapult himself into the top-10 at bantamweight with a big win over Munhoz, who in March 2019 scored a huge KO win over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 235. Munhoz lost his next fight to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 238, but most fans and media still recognize him as a top-flight bantamweight. If Edgar were to beat Munhoz, he could very well jump into title contention at bantamweight, where his former rival Jose Aldo currently resides.

Do you think Frankie Edgar will achieve success fighting at 135lbs in the UFC?