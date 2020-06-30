Tyron Woodley ready to “get back on the grind”, targets two more fights in 2020

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is aiming to fight twice more in 2020 following his loss to Gilbert Burns last month.

Woodley, who lost the Welterweight Championship to Kamaru Usman back in March 2019, was decisively beaten by Burns in a unanimous decision blow-out at the UFC APEX last month. Ever since then, many fans have been wondering whether or not the 38-year-old veteran would retire from the sport.

As the man himself noted during a recent Instagram Live session, retirement is far from his mind as we look ahead to the rest of the year.

“I want to fight two more times this year,” Woodley said on Monday (via MMA Junkie). “So we are right now in June. I fee like if I can get one on the books sometime in the near future then it still leaves me with November or December to fight again. I want to fight two more times this year. I want to just really knock out some fights. I’m excited about it. I’m ready to get back in there and get after it.”

While Woodley had seemingly been focusing a lot of his attention on his blossoming career in the music & entertainment business, the defeat to Burns appears to have motivated him in a big way.

“The Chosen One” wasn’t shy in owning up to what went wrong shortly after the main event had concluded on May 30.

“What’s up people. Like I said, you just can’t get on the camera when you win, you have to get on the camera when you lose too and umm I felt good. I don’t have no excuses,” Woodley explained. “I felt good and I trained hard. I was in great shape. I felt like I did everything right. Everything felt good from the walkout to the stretch and every single thing about the fight. I looked (Gilbert Burns) in the eyes yesterday and I knew he was going to be ready to fight. I thought that was good. He did a good job of you know keeping the distance and not coming into shots. And I just felt like I was reaching so I don’t have any excuses. I will hold my head high. A lot of mother f*ckers would have let somebody finish them off in that moment but I didn’t give up. I was just thinking about everything going on right now and all those people protesting and fighting for something good. So I was like ‘I just can’t give up in here’ and I never really gave up.”

What do you think the future holds for the former champ, Tyron Woodley?