Renzo Gracie slams Gina Carano for posting sex pics: “Put some clothes on!”

World famous jiu-jitsu coach Renzo Gracie had some choice words for Gina Carano after she shared a provocative photo on social media.

Earlier this evening the women’s mixed martial arts legend in Carano (7-1 MMA) took to Instagram where she shared the following tasteful nude photograph while quoting the late great Prince.

“I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy I can’t even explain it to you. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything.” – Gina Carano wrote.

While many fans and fighters were quick to compliment the 38-year-old on her recent risky photograph, Renzo Gracie was having of none of it.

The Brazilian mixed martial artist, who competed under both the UFC and PRIDE banners, scolded Carano for her post in the comments section (via Mike Skytte on Twitter).

Renzo Gracie doesn't like when Gina Carano posts some sexy photos. And this is silly, because every photo of Gina Carano is a sexy photo imo. pic.twitter.com/GKDczD1JbA — Mike Skytte (@MikeLovesTacosX) June 28, 2020

“Put some clothes on… you don’t need it.. you are among the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen.. That makes you unique.. there’s no need for sex pics… you are the most beautiful woman that walk around. Simple as that.”

While Renzo Gracie may not be winning over any fans with his latest comments towards Gina Carano, the legendary coach has had no issues attracting fighters over the years.

UFC champions such as Georges St-Pierre, Frankie Edgar, Matt Serra, and Chris Weidman have all trained under the long time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner.

As for Gina Carano, the now former mixed martial arts fighter likely has little time to deal with comments dropped on her Instagram posts.

The 38-year-old has hit it big in Hollywood over recent years, scoring roles in popular series The Fast and the Furious and The Mandalorian.

