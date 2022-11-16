x
Gilbert Burns willing to face “anyone” after Jorge Masvidal turns down UFC 283 showdown: “I don’t care”

Josh Evanoff

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns just wants a fight at this point.

‘Durinho’ has been out of action since his loss to Khamzat Chimaev in April. Although he lost by unanimous decision, Burns’ stock went up in defeat. The Brazilian is the only fighter to challenge ‘Borz’ to any reasonable degree in the UFC so far.

Following the loss, the former title challenger stated his intention to take time off. Along with that announcement, he also voiced his want to face a big name upon his return. Burns threw out Nate and Nick Diaz as possible opponents, as well as Jorge Masvidal.

For his part, ‘Gamebred’ seemed down for the fight, and verbally agreed to face the Brazilian on Twitter. The pair have gone back and forth on social media since then, as Burns revealed a target date for UFC 283 in January. Sadly, the matchup doesn’t seem to be coming to fruition.

Earlier this week, Gilbert Burns blasted Jorge Masvidal on social media for turning down the fight. Now, in an interview with The Underground’s John Morgan, the Brazilian has offered some replacement names to face in 2023.

Simply put, the former title challenger is seemingly willing to face anyone who can weigh 170-pounds. Burns threw out Belal Muhammad and Neil Magny as the most likely opponent for his return, however.

“I said to the UFC, ‘Give me anyone, I don’t care.’ … They’ve said I’m fighting in Brazil. 100% I’m fighting,” Burns said. “Give me anyone. There’s not a lot of guys that are available. Belal Muhammad is the one that doesn’t have a fight. I’d be interested, but he just got a big win in Abu Dhabi. It doesn’t make sense for the guy to go all the way to Brazil for a hard fight… I’ll fight him, I don’t care.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “Sean Brady, he just got a loss right now, I’ll fight him, he’s available… Michael Chiesa, he doesn’t have a fight, I’ll fight him too. Neil Magny, he’s the guy that called me out, I’ll fight him too. [Michel] Pereira is another Brazilian, I’ll fight him too… Daniel Rodriguez, I’ll fight him too.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Gilbert Burns fight next? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

