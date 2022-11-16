Renato Moicano suggests himself as Conor McGregor’s comeback opponent: “Moicano wants the money, McGregor has the money”

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano would love to welcome back Conor McGregor.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. During the defeat to ‘The Diamond’, McGregor broke his leg. Due to the devastating injury, he’s been forced to spend well over a year on the sidelines.

However, the Irishman has returned to full-time training over the last few months. McGregor has showcased an incredible physique and had a dramatic gain in muscle. Along with that, the former dual-weight champion has confirmed that he will return at 170-pounds.

Currently, there’s no timetable set for any sort of comeback fight. The reason is that McGregor reportedly exited the USADA pool sometime earlier this year. As of now, it’s not known when he will re-enter the pool, at which point he will be allowed to compete.

Whenever he does return, Renato Moicano would love to face Conor McGregor. The Brazilian returned to action last Saturday at UFC 281, defeating Brad Riddell. Following the win, Moicano had an incredible post-fight speech, proclaiming that he wants money.

In the UFC, there’s no quicker pathway to money than to face the Irishman. During an interview on The MMA Hour, Moicano voiced his want to face McGregor. Although, he also admitted he doesn’t think the former champion will return.

“Yeah, f*ck McGregor he’s done bro, now it’s my time,” stated Moicano on The MMA Hour. “McGregor did a lot for this sport but right now he’s done, that’s just the truth. But, if he wants to get this smoke, he’s going to be in trouble. I will beat him, I will beat his ass bro. You can be sure of that.”

He continued, “McGregor [is the dream fight], of course, I want to fight him, bro. I don’t think he’ll accept to fight me, especially because he’s going to 170 or something like that… I want to be a champion, and I want to be a billionaire, I want to make money, I want to be a millionaire, McGregor has the money. Moicano wants the money, McGregor has the money, so why not do that fight?”

While Renato Moicano wants the fight with Conor McGregor, he’s far from the only one. Everyone from Michael Chandler to Jake Paul has called to face the Irishman upon his return.

What do you make of this callout? Do you want to see the fight? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!