Gilbert Burns thinks Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal will be ‘super boring’

Gilbert Burns isn’t expecting Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal to be a barn burner.

Burns was supposed to challenge Usman for the UFC welterweight championship this Saturday night (July 11). That is no longer the case as “Durinho” tested positive for COVID-19. Masvidal and the UFC were able to reach a deal, so now “Gamebred” will be receiving the title shot that many expected him to get all along.

During a live chat on social media, Gilbert Burns expressed his belief that Usman and Masvidal won’t exactly tear the house down to close out the UFC’s first stop on “Fight Island.”

“I can’t wait for Saturday too,” Gilbert Burns said ahead of the UFC 251 event. “I hope it will be a good fight but I just think it’s gonna be super boring that you guys [are] gonna miss me. I think it’s gonna be a boring fight Saturday.”

Burns later doubled down on his opinion. “Durinho” believes that fight fans will be clamoring for him to return to the Octagon once UFC 251 wraps up.

“I think Usman [will win] but I just think it’s gonna be a boring fight,” Gilbert Burns continued when discussing Usman vs. Masvidal. “I think it’s gonna be a very boring fight and you guys [are] gonna see what I can do with these guys. So, it is what it is. I’m good right now.”

UFC president Dana White has said that Gilbert Burns is more than worthy as a number one contender. With that said, the UFC boss has also admitted that Usman vs. Masvidal is the fight that fans truly want to see. Here’s what he told TMZ Sports.

“Gilbert Burns is the No. 1 ranked guy in the world. It was a great fight, it fell out. The fight the people want to see, the people’s fight, is this fight. It was absolutely brilliant of Masvidal to slide into this spot and take the fight.”

Usman comes into this bout having not lost a fight since May 2013. It is the lone defeat in his pro MMA career. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has won 15 bouts in a row.

Masvidal is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, “Gamebred” has beaten Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. All three of those victories were finishes via knockout or TKO.

Burns will be keeping a close eye on UFC 251 as he recovers. The good news for “Durinho” is that he is just experiencing a headache right now and “nothing too crazy.”

Do you expect Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal to deliver, or will it disappoint?