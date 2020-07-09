Dana White challenges fighter pay critics to “ask Jon Jones how much he’s getting paid”

UFC President Dana White is challenging his naysayers to ask UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones how much he’s getting paid.

Over the last few week, Jones has made no secret of the fact that he doesn’t believe he’s paid enough by the UFC. He’s spoken out multiple times on social media, and also aired his displeasure with his pay on Steve-O’s “Wild Ride” podcast.

“I’m not asking for anything outrageous, and I know we’re in a pandemic, and I know when you’re a multimillionaire and you’re asking for more, it makes you seem like this greedy person,” Jones said (via ESPN). “I’m very aware of all of this, but I’m also very aware that I have the voice and the platform to make change.

“Most of the guys who are doing the absolute worst are not in the position that they can say publicly, ‘I have a second job, I’m borrowing money from my parents.’ I know so many fighters who are living in the Jackson Wink MMA gym because they can’t afford to have their own apartment, and they’re UFC fighters,” Jones added. “So this is sad.

“And if I have to have a bad relationship with Dana, sit out for two years, three years, to bring light to what’s happening, then these are the things people remember you for more than winning belts,” Jones concluded. “I stood for the younger fighters.”

Dana White has of course heard these gripes from Jon Jones, but disagrees that the light heavyweight champion is underpaid.

Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, he challenged everyone that is currently railing against poor fighter pay to ask Jones how much he makes as a UFC champion.

““Ask Jon Jones what he’s made,” White said (via Chisanga Malata). “Ask Jon Jones how much he’s getting paid. See what he tells you.

“He won’t tell you what he’s getting paid. Because I think the narrative changes a lot when you find out how much Jon Jones makes.”

Do you think Jon Jones deserves more money from the UFC, or are you with Dana White?