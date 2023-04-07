Gilbert Burns says there will be a new “King” of Miami after UFC 287: “I’m gonna put on a show”

Gilbert Burns believes he will be the King of Miami after Saturday night at UFC 287.

Burns is set to face Jorge Masvidal in the co-main event in an intriguing welterweight scrap. The pay-per-view fight goes down in Miami which is Masvidal’s hometown and he was getting a ton of love at the press conference and will likely receive the same on Saturday night.

However, Burns – who hails from Brazil but has called South Florida home for 10 years says after UFC 287 he will be the King of Miami.

“We love Florida, all the Brazilians, everyone that comes here. Look like Rio, humid, nice. I’ve been here 10 years, I know you guys love Jorge, all the respect but I’ve been here 10 years. I’m going to put on a show and Saturday night we are going to find out. You guys get a new King on Saturday, we’ll see,” Burns said at the UFC 287 press conference.

Although Burns says he will be the new King of Miami after Saturday, Colby Covington has laid claim to that since he beat Jorge Masvidal last March at UFC 272. But, given the support Masvidal has gotten on fight week, it seems like win or lose he will still have nothing but love from his hometown.

Yet, for now, Gilbert Burns is focused on Saturday night and has vowed to finish Masvidal in a bloody war.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be easy, I think it’s gonna be bloody. I think you’re gonna get to a pint that we’re gonna bang, you’re gonna go to war and let’s see a finish,” Burns said to Submission Radio. “You know, maybe second, maybe late third round. But, I’m looking forward to a finish and then whatever it takes. It could be jiu-jitsu, it could be a submission, could be a knockout, it could be a TKO or whatever it is. I’m looking forward to finishing Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287.”

Do you think Gilbert Burns will become the new King of Miami at UFC 287?