Belal Muhammad expects Jorge Masvidal to finish “emotional” Gilbert Burns at UFC 287

Belal Muhammad thinks Jorge Masvidal will pull off the upset on Saturday night at UFC 287.

Masvidal is set to fight for the first time in over a year in the co-main event of UFC 287 as he takes on Gilbert Burns. It’s an intriguing matchup and one Burns is a sizeable betting favorite. Yet, Muhammad likes Masvidal’s chances to win due to the fact that he thinks the Brazilian will fight emotionally.

“Gilbert is not that bad of a matchup for him,” Muhammad told MMA Junkie. “I think Gilbert’s wrestling isn’t as good as Colby’s or Kamaru’s. His ground game is obviously good, but Masvidal fought Demian Maia in his prime and he didn’t get tapped out. He didn’t get submitted. So, I think if he plays it safe and Gilbert gets emotional, and it becomes just a straight-up striking match, I think Masvidal has a chance.

“Honestly, I’ve got Masvidal winning,” Muhammad continued. “I think Masvidal will beat him. Burns, his last fight was against Neil Magny and he just like walked through him. I think the level of competition that Masvidal has come from fighting and I think taking that time off, you get a little bit of reset and we saw that last time.”

If Gilbert Burns fights emotionally as Belal Muhammad expects, he thinks Jorge Masvidal will find the KO shot. He knows ‘Gamebred’ has the power to finish anyone and he also thinks Masvidal has better takedown defense than many think.

“I do think it will be a finish,” Muhammad added. “I think that Gilbert Burns, we’ve seen him get emotional in there, we’ve seen him just make it a striking match, we’ve seen him not fight smart. I think that he does gas a lot. Masvidal does have a good gas tank, I think his last fight he fought really emotional and he almost finished Colby in the third or fourth round with a hook. So, I think he’ll be all right.”

Should Masvidal finish Burns at UFC 287 as Muhammad thinks, ‘Gamebred’ has said he wants a title shot next time out. Yet, Dana White has been adamant Colby Covington is next but Muhammad thinks Masvidal could jump over him.

