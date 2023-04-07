Darren Till wonders if Jorge Masvidal is only still fighting “for the money,” expects Gilbert Burns to win at UFC 287

Darren Till isn’t sure Jorge Masvidal is fighting for the right reasons.

Masvidal is currently on a three-fight losing skid and hasn’t won since 2019 when he beat Nate Diaz by TKO. Yet, he has lost to some of the best as he suffered back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman for the belt and dropped a decision to Colby Covington.

Although Masvidal has lost to the best, his former opponent in Till was wondering how seriously he was taking it and thought he may have been fighting for money.

“Both of them are part of my company so we’ve been speaking to Masvidal quite a bit and it seems he’s been training really hard for this fight. I’m glad to see that because part of me was wondering, ‚is he just doing this for the money?’ I do feel like he needs this win but at the same time with respect, it’s going to be a really tough fight against Burns,” Till said to Neueonlinecasinos.io. “He showed against Khamzat that he’s got a great ground game, he’s durable and he trains hard so he’ll be able to do the three rounds no problem. If I had to pick a winner I reckon Gilbert Burns takes that fight.“

Even though Darren Till thinks Jorge Masvidal is taking his UFC 287 fight against Gilbert Burns seriously, he still doesn’t see it going well for him. But, if ‘Gamebred’ somehow pulls off the upset, Till doesn’t think that warrants Masvidal a title shot.

“No I don’t think so. As you said he’s lost three on the bounce. Just because he had a little scuffle with Leon, that doesn’t warrant a title fight,” Till said. “He needs a few wins under his belt but he’s still a big name so if he gets one or two wins he’s right back in the mix. I know Leon said Colby’s not the guy for the shot but I would love to see Colby vs Leon and then maybe Khamzat fight the winner of that. So it’s exciting times in the welterweight division but I want to see my boy Khamzat get the title…

“He’s been in the press for the wrong reasons recently like the Colby fight in Miami with the police and stuff like that,” Till added. “But is there any such thing as bad press in the UFC? He’s a big name but I just don’t think what he’s done recently warrants a fight with Leon. If he beats Burns and then someone else then maybe he deserves a title shot but not with the way things stand right now.”

As of right now, Dana White has been adamant Colby Covington is next in line regardless of what happens in the Burns-Masvidal fight. But, Masvidal is confident he will KO Burns to secure that title shot.

Do you agree with Darren Till that Gilbert Burns will beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287?