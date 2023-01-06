Gilbert Burns reveals plans for fights with Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 283: “I’ll be ready”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has some high-profile names in mind for this year.

‘Durinho’ has been out of action since his clash with Khamzat Chimaev last April at UFC 273. Despite ‘Borz’ entering the contest as a massive favorite, the Brazilian brought the fight to the unbeaten Chechen. However, Burns wound up coming up short by decision after 15 hard-fought minutes.

The former welterweight title challenger is now slated to face Neil Magny at UFC 283 later this month in Brazil. While a clash with ‘The Haitian Sensation’ is alright with Burns, that wasn’t his first choice. He was previously in talks to face Jorge Masvidal at the event.

Due to ‘Gamebred’ turning down the fight, Gilbert Burns had to settle for a different matchup. If he gets through Neil Magny later this month, don’t expect him to call to face Masvidal again. In an interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Burns revealed his 2023 plans.

Those plans include a rematch with Khamzat Chimaev, as well as a date with Belal Muhammad.

“Let me just get back to the win column,” Burns told MMA Junkie Radio. “Get a finish of Neil Magny and we’re gonna talk about it. Yeah, I think it’s about time. It’s about these guys saying yes. It’s about opportunity, and guess what? I’ll be ready.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

He continued, “I think the rematch with Khamzat is gonna happen. I think the fight with Belal Muhammad is gonna happen. Colby is the only one that maybe – I don’t know what Colby [Covington] is doing. And Masvidal, I’m not really chasing that fight. It was just an opportunity for a big fight, but I’m not chasing it. Yeah, I think those are the next opponents: Belal Muhammad, Khamzat, and then a title shot. That’s what I see.”

“In 2023 I envision three fights, three finishes, and not asking, not begging, but earning myself another title shot,” Gilbert Burns concluded. “That’s what I see. It doesn’t matter who. The way I see it, me going against three guys, spectacular finishes, earning another title shot. A busy year.”

