Gilbert Burns names three potential opponents he would be interested in fighting next

Gilbert Burns has revealed three potential names for him to face next.

The Brazilian is coming off a loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 last weekend. Despite being a massive underdog going into the contest, Burns gave the undefeated fighter a lot of trouble. While he came up short via unanimous decision, he was given a ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus for his efforts.

Despite the loss, Burns arguably raised his stock in defeat. As such, he’s looking for a big fight next, and he’s thrown out a couple of names. Burns revealed in an interview with TSN, that he’s looking to fight Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, or Jorge Masvidal next.

The reason why Burns wants to fight one of the aforementioned three is that he thinks he deserves a “money fight” next. It’s going to be hard to argue with him given that he fought Khamzat Chimaev when very few would accept the fight.

“I’m going to take two, three weeks off at the most before I’m back in training. To be honest with you, I really want a big fight. Losing that fight was two steps back, even the way it was. People giving a lot of credit, the stock is up, but I want a title fight, and I went back a little bit. I’ve got to get a few more fights.”

Burns continued, “Nate Diaz’s name is always on my mind. Nate or Nick, that’s a fight that I’ve always wanted to do. But, we’ll see, I think maybe [Jorge] Masvidal, then I’ll fight contenders again. I think I’ve earned the spot to get a big fight. I’ve just given the opportunity to fight Khamzat, we had a war. I feel the way the fight went, it gives me the opportunity to ask for a big fight.”

What do you think about Gilbert Burns’ comments? Do you want to see him fight any of those fights?