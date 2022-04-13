Dustin Poirier says he hasn’t heard from the UFC in months but believes they are waiting to book the fourth Conor McGregor fight

Dustin Poirier believes the UFC is waiting for Conor McGregor to get healthy so they can book the fourth fight between them.

Since Poirier suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 for the lightweight title, he has called out Nate Diaz for a fight. Both men showed interest in the bout and many fans had hoped the UFC would make it. Yet, it hasn’t come to fruition yet, and according to ‘The Diamond’ he says he hasn’t heard from the promotion in months.

I don't know what's going on. I haven't heard anything from anyone in the last 2 months. https://t.co/Di93WImuj3 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 13, 2022

“I don’t know what’s going on. I haven’t heard anything from anyone in the last 2 months,” Poirier responded to a fan asking about what his next move is.

Once Poirier answered that question, another fan then chimed in thinking the UFC is waiting for McGregor to get healthy to book the fourth fight. For Poirier, he believes that is likely the case.

“Probably so,” Poirier responded when asked if he thinks the UFC is waiting to book the fourth McGregor fight.

It does make sense to do the fourth fight as both Poirier and McGregor are on the outside of the title picture at lightweight. It would also be a massive fight for the promotion and one that does make sense as even Dana White said there is “unfinished business” there given the trilogy ended with McGregor breaking his leg.

Although Dustin Poirier thinks the fourth McGregor fight would be next, the Irishman has said he wants Kamaru Usman in his return. Yet, that does seem unlikely, but what is more likely is McGregor fights at 170lbs in his return. With that, perhaps the fourth fight takes place at welterweight as both men look to establish themselves as title contenders in a new division and settle their rivalry once and for all.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 4?