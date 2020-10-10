Gilbert Burns fires back after Nate Diaz dubs Dan Hooker the “number one welterweight right now”

Gilbert Burns has responded to Nate Diaz after the Stockton native insinuated that Dan Hooker is currently the welterweight divisions top contender.

While Hooker (20-9 MMA) is undoubtedly a great fighter, ‘The Hangman’ currently competes at lightweight and thus is not even in the conversation for a title shot at 170-pounds.

So it was clear that Nate Diaz (20-12 MMA) was once again trying to ruffle the feathers of current welterweight top contender Gilbert Burns with this suggestion.

Earlier this week the ‘Stockton Slugger’ had taken to Twitter where he shared the following video of Dan Hooker’s 2018 first round knockout victory over ‘Durinho’.

That video caught the attention of Hooker’s good friend and reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya who replied: “That’s a good ass fight!”

Late yesterday evening Nate Diaz responded to ‘Stylebender’ where he proclaimed Dan Hooker to be the “number one welterweight right now”.

Your boys the #1 welterweight right now 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 10, 2020

While Gilbert Burns (19-3 MMA) may have lost that previous 2018 lightweight contest against ‘The Hangman’, the Brazilian is currently the welterweight divisions top contender.

It was expected that ‘Durinho’ would challenge Kamaru Usman for the promotions welterweight title at UFC 256. However, the bout was recently postponed because ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ required more time to prepare.

Gilbert Burns is currently riding a six-fight win streak, with his four most recent victories coming at 170-pounds. With that said, the Brazilian took time out of his day on Saturday to remind Diaz that he sports twelve career losses as professional.

As seen above, Nate Diaz has not stepped foot inside of the Octagon since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 this past November. That loss was preceded by a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

What do you think of the ongoing spat between UFC welterweight standouts Gilbert Burns and Nate Diaz? Who do you think would emerge victorious in a potential fight? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

