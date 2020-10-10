Ali Abdelaziz offers Tony Ferguson a unique proposal to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 254

Dominance MMA owner Ali Abdelaziz has made a unique offer to Tony Ferguson in hopes of persuading ‘El Cucuy’ to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 254.

Makhachev (18-1 MMA) was originally slated to square off with Rafael dos Anjos at this month’s pay-per-view event on Yas Island. However, ‘RDA’ was forced to withdraw from the contest after contracting the dreaded Coronavirus.

Ever since the Dos Anjos fight was called off, the Russian standout in Islam Makhachev has been busy trying to secure a replacement opponent. He originally called out Michael Chandler, who is currently slated to serve as the back-up for UFC 254’s Justin Gaethje vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov title fight. However, most recently Makhachev and his manager Ali Abdelaziz have turned their attention to Tony Ferguson.

The former interim lightweight champion in Ferguson was originally targeted to meet Dustin Poirier at UFC 254. However, that fight ended up falling through due to failed negotiations between the promotion and ‘The Diamond’.

Abdelaziz originally insinuated that Tony Ferguson was “squared” to take a fight with Islam Makhachev. ‘El Cucuy’ then replied by asking Ali “where’s my $200k and 20 push-ups?”.

Most recently the Dominance MMA manager responded to Ferguson by offering him the following proposition.

Ok if you fight @MAKHACHEVMMA I will give 100k /100k if you win you have my word This is how much I respect let’s go 😉 https://t.co/nVM58x4W6X — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 10, 2020

Tony Ferguson has yet to respond to Ali Abdelaziz’s unprecedented offer, but it is definitely one that should leave him thinking.

Makhachev is currently on a six-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Davi Ramos at UFC 242.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson has not competed since suffering a fifth round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje earlier this year at UFC 249. Prior to the setback. ‘El Cucuy’ was riding an amazing win streak which included victories over Josh Thomson, Rafael dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis, among others.

What do you think of Ali Abdelaziz offering $200k to Tony Ferguson if he fights and defeats Islam Makhachev at UFC 254?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 10, 2020