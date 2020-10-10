Darren Till offers to step up and fight Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till is not shying away from a possible fight with rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev (9-0 MMA) has gone a perfect 3-0 since making his Octagon debut earlier this summer on Fight Island. During that impressive stretch, ‘Borz’ has scored three stoppage victories, his latest being a 17-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert.

The Swedish standout was originally slated to face Demian Maia in his next contest. However, following his destruction of Meerschaert, the UFC allegedly offered Chimaev to both Chris Weidman and Stephen Thompson.

Unfortunately, according to Khamzat, both ‘Wonderboy’ and ‘The All American’ were not interested in taking the fight.

Darren Till (18-3-1 MMA) is slated to return to the Octagon on December 5 against Jack Hermansson. However, one he is done destroying ‘The Joker’, the Liverpool native has no issue accepting a bout with Khamzat Chimaev.

Rankings have never mattered in the @Ufc@KChimaev after I destroy jack in December, if you are still struggling to get a match.

I’ll give you a go at the big boys son!!!

Darren Till will be looking to return to the win column when battles Jack Hermansson this December. ‘The Gorilla’ is coming off a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in his most recent effort this past July.

Till has gone just 1-3 over his past four fight overall, with his lone win in that time coming over Kelvin Gastelum by way of split-decision.

