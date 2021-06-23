Nate Diaz unloads on “amateur” Gilbert Burns following his criticism of Leon Edwards’ performance at UFC 263

UFC welterweight superstar Nate Diaz unloaded on “amateur” Gilbert Burns following his criticism of Leon Edwards’ performance at UFC 263.

Edwards won a unanimous decision over Diaz at UFC 263 earlier this month. After winning the first four rounds of the fight, Diaz rocked Edwards in the fifth round with a Stockton slap followed by a straight left, and that’s the moment of the fight that most fans seem to remember about the match. Instead of Edwards going 10 straight fights without losing and earning a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, many fans were disappointed that Edwards wasn’t able to go out there and put the finishing touches on Diaz, and there are some people who think that Edwards’ stock actually went down.

During a recent interview, Burns suggested that Edwards wasn’t “hungry enough” to finish Diaz and that’s why he doesn’t deserve a title shot against Usman. Taking to his social media to reply to what Burns said about Edwards, Diaz shot back at the Brazilian, suggesting he would have been knocked out just like Dan Hooker and Usman did to him.

He would’ve got knocked out like when u faught hooker and usman you got ur hungry Ass slept 💤

Amateur — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 23, 2021

He would’ve got knocked out like when u faught hooker and usman you got ur hungry Ass slept Amateur

Burns has proven himself to be one of the best welterweights in the world, but Diaz clearly won’t let him go of the fact that he was knocked out by Usman and Hooker. Diaz is looking to jump back into the Octagon in three or four months, and a fight against Burns would certainly be interesting barring what happens in the Burns vs. Stephen Thompson fight at UFC 264. It’s clear that Diaz is not a fan of the comments that Burns made about the Edwards fight and it would be intriguing to see them settle their differences.

Is a future matchup between Nate Diaz and Gilbert Burns something you want to watch?