Giga Chikadze says he beats Calvin Kattar 9 times out of 10

Giga Chikadze believes he is a better fighter than Calvin Kattar.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 46, Kattar pitched a shutout as he beat Chikadze by decision and won all five rounds. It was a solid performance from Kattar and after the fight, the Georgian went on Facebook Live and reflected on the fight. According to Chikadze, he believes he would beat Kattar 9 times out of 10.

watch till the end 🤣 pic.twitter.com/F32rqAYxhD — Jye 🇦🇺 (@thegoldenboyaus) January 17, 2022

“I f****d up last night, but it’s all good. It’s the journey. I’m learning from this. Next time, I’m going to come back so much stronger. I already feel bad for my future opponents, so I’m going to learn a lot from this one,” Chikadze said on Facebook Live. “Trust me on that. Also, I feel like if I would fight with this guy 10 times, nine I would win. That would be the one I would lose, and that was last night. It is what it is. I made mistakes, and I’m paying now with that. It’s all good. I’m unbreakable, remember this s**t. Georgians are always unbreakable. This is how we fight, until the f*****g end.”

There is no question Chikadze is confident in himself, as evident by his proclamation that he would beat Kattar 9 times out of 10. Whether or not that is true is to be seen, but perhaps Chikadze and Kattar do end up rematching down the line and the Georgian can prove he has what it takes to beat the American.

With the loss, Giga Chikadze suffered his first defeat inside the Octagon, and it dropped his overall record to 14-3. Before the loss to Kattar, he scored a TKO win over Edson Barboza in his first UFC main event. Prior to that win, Giga had earned a first-round TKO win over Cub Swanson. He’s now 7-1 inside the Octagon and despite the loss, remains a top contender at featherweight.

What do you make of Giga Chikaze claiming he beats Calvin Kattar 9 times out 10?