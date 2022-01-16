UFC Vegas 46 Results: Calvin Kattar defeats Giga Chikadze (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 46 event is headlined by a key featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze.

Kattar (22-5 MMA) is returning to action for the first time since suffering a brutal beating at the hands of Max Holloway twelve months ago. Prior to that setback, ‘The Boston Finisher’ had earned back-to-back victories over Dan Ige and Jeremy Stephens.

Meanwhile, Giga Chikadze (14-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 46 main event sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his most recent victory being a TKO finish against Edson Barboza back in August.

Round one begins and Giga Chikadze lands a heavy low kick to start. He fires off a two-punch combination and then another low kick. Calvin Kattar circles and lands a kick of his own. Another two-punch combination from Giga. ‘The Boston Finisher’ replies with a low kick. He begins to apply pressure. Chikadze slips a jab and then lands a straight left. He goes to the body with a hard kick. He slips while retreating and Kattar dives in and scores a big takedown. He passes to half guard and begins to work some ground and pound. Big shots now from Calvin Kattar. Giga looks for a guillotine. Kattar reverses him and takes his back. He’s looking for a rear-naked choke now. Giga Chikadze defends to hear the horn.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 46 main event begins and Giga Chikadze lands a nice kick to the ribs. He leaps in with a left hook. Calvin Kattar eats that strike ands presses forward. He absorbs some body shots and then another kick. Nonetheless, Kattar continues to force the action. Chikadze with another good kick but Kattar counters with a right hand. He begins to land his left jab now. Giga is backing up. Calvin cracks him with a left hand. Chikadze fires back with a straight right. More pressure from the Boston native. He rocks Giga with a big right hand. He shoots in for a takedown but Chikadze defends. Two minutes remain. Calvin Kattar lands a knee and then a right hand. Giga Chikadze attempts to fire back but eats a hard standing elbow from Kattar. Both men with huge shots now. Kattar scores a late takedown but Giga is back up as the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 46 headliner begins and Calvin Kattar is back to applying pressure. He is just walking down Giga Chikadze at this point. A big combination lands for the Boston native. Chikadze answers with a pair of low kicks. He follows that up with a straight right. Kattar looks to shoot for a takedown. Giga grabs the fence and gets away with it. He scrambles free. Kattar leaps in with an elbow. He goes to the body with punches. Giga Chikadze fires off a left hook. Calvin Kattar answers with a straight right. Good shots from both men. Giga lands a nice combination. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Vegas 46 main event begins and Giga Chikadze comes out with early pressure. Calvin Kattar looks to shoot in for a takedown but he’s quickly shaken off. Kattar with a pair of jabs. Giga replies with a low kick. More punches now from Calvin. He lands a good uppercut and Giga is busted open. Chikadze throws a kick but Kattar catches it and attempts another takedown. Once again Giga is able to defend but he eats a standing elbow for his efforts. Kattar with a pair of jabs and then a slashing elbow. The horn sounds to end round four.

Round five of the UFC Vegas 46 main event begins and Giga Chikadze comes out with bad intentions. He likely needs a finish here. Calvin Kattar catches him with a nice combination. Giga throws a kick and then lands a left hook. Kattar just eats it and continues to walk down his opponent. He lands a left and then an uppercut. This is just a brilliant performance from Calvin. Two minutes remain now. Giga lands a hard kick to the body. Kattar returns fire with a right hand. He lands a big combination. Chikadze continues to fire back but he is a mess at this point. Chikadze with a kick. Calvin lands a pair of elbows and Giga goes down. Ground and pound shots but the horn sounds before Kattar can earn the finish.

Official UFC Vegas 46 Result: Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 50-44)

