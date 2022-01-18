Gilbert Burns calls for main event fight in Brazil against Khamzat Chimaev: “Let’s grapple”

Gilbert Burns is looking to fight Khamzat Chimaev next and wants it to be a main event.

Burns and Chimaev have been going back-and-forth with one another on social media and they had verbally agreed to fight one another on Twitter. Now, on Monday, Burns took to social media to once again call out the Swede and mentions he wants the bout to serve as a Fight Night main event in Brazil.

“Make it happen @danawhite I’m all in! 5 rounds in Brazil. Let’s grapple! @KChimaev @UFC,” Burns wrote on social media.

Chimaev then responded in the comments with a bunch of “100 emojis,” signaling his interest in the fight.

Gilbert Burns (20-4) returned to the win column last time out as he beat Stephen Thompson by decision in the co-main event of UFC 264. Prior to that, the second-ranked welterweight contender suffered a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman for the title. Early on, Burns had success and even rocked the champ but it wasn’t enough and he ended up getting finished in the third.

Since moving up to welterweight, Burns is 4-1 as he also holds wins over Tyron Woodley, which was the main event, Demian Maia, Gunnar Nelson on short notice, and Alexey Kunchenko on short notice.

Khamzat Chimaev (10-0) broke through back in on Fight Island in July of 2020 as he scored a second-round submission win over John Phillips. He then fought 10 days later where he TKO’d Rhys McKee. Chimaev followed that up with a one-punch KO win over Gerald Meerschaert and was supposed to fight Leon Edwards but he contracted COVID-19. After overcoming COVID-19, the 11th-ranked welterweight returned in October and submitted Li Jingliang in October.

Whether or not Burns and Chimaev do fight each other next is to be seen. But, it is a fight both men want and hopefully, it gets made soon.

Who do you think would win, Gilbert Burns or Khamzat Chimaev?