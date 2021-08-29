Giga Chikadze calls out Max Holloway following TKO win over Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35

UFC featherweight contender Giga Chikadze called out Max Holloway following his third-round TKO win over Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35.

Chikadze finished Barboza in the third round with an explosive knockout to emerge as one of the best featherweights in the sport. Now a perfect 7-0 in the Octagon, Chikadze will be one of the top-10 ranked fighters at 145lbs following this win over Barboza. And by taking out a legend of the UFC in Barboza in such an impressive fashion, it gives Chikadze the ammunition that he needs in order to start calling out the biggest names in the division.

At 145lbs, there is arguably no bigger name than Holloway, the former longtime champion. Holloway is coming off of an amazing win over Calvin Kattar in his last fight and he next steps into the cage in November when he faces off against Yair Rodriguez. Although Holloway would seemingly be next in line for a title shot at 145lbs should he get by Rodriguez, Chikadze is hoping that if he makes some noise that Holloway will fight him.

Speaking to UFC commentator Paul Felder following his big win over Barboza, Chikadze called out Holloway and explained why he hopes “Blessed” accepts his invitation to fight.

“Somebody Hawaiian, who’s leading the division — he knows my name, I saw the interviews — somebody asked him and he said like this, ‘Oh yeah, I know this. I heard of this Giga guy, who kicks.’ I’m not just a Giga guy — I kick the sh*t out of people,” Chikadze said.

With seven straight wins at 145lbs, Chikadze’s stock has never been higher, and he seems destined to fight someone in the top-five of the UFC featherweight division in his next fight.

