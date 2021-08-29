UFC Vegas 35 Results: Giga Chikadze TKO’s Edson Barboza (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 35 is headlined by a key men’s featherweight bout featuring Giga Chikadze taking on Edson Barboza.

Chikadze (13-2 MMA) has won his last eight fights in a row, a streak which includes back-to-back first round stoppage wins over Jamey Simmons and Cub Swanson.

Meanwhile, Edson Barboza (22-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 35 headliner on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout win over Shane Burgos in May.

Round one begins and both men start off quickly with kicks as expected. Barboza comes forward and throws a left hand. Chikadze answers with a low kick. The Brazilian is applying the pressure early on here. Giga Chikadze lands a pair of hard low kicks. Edson Barboza returns fire with one of his own. Giga with a flying knee attempt that just misses the mark. Barboza throws a low kick but it is checked. He throws another and this one gets through. Giga attempts a head kick but it is blocked. Edson leaps in with a right hand. Chikadze spins a connects with a kick. Barboza continues to press the action. He lands a nice straight right that briefly plants Chikadze as he was rushing in. One minute remains in the round. Giga Chikadze goes high with a kick. He lands a heavy blow to the midsection of Barboza. The Brazilian is hurt. Chikadze rushes in with punches and kicks. Edson Barboza circles along the fence until the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 35 main event begins and Edson Barboza looks to start off quickly. He comes forward and lands a combination. Giga Chikadze attempts a flying knee that misses. He connects with a low kick. Barboza continues to press forward. He eats a right hand but counters with a body kick. Giga leaps in with a straight left and then a kick to the body. Barboza swings and misses with a right hook. Both men are swinging big shots in the pocket now. Edson lands a nice calf kick. Chikadze answers with a two-kick combination. Barboza with a right hand to the ribs of Giga. He follows that up with a high kick that partially connects. Another good hook to the body from Edson Barboza. He is gaining momentum here. Chikadze looks to answer with a right hand but continues to be on the retreat. Barboza with a hard low kick. Chikadze looks to reply with an axe kick but it misses the mark. Edson Barboza with a solid kick to the body of Giga Chikadze. He lands a front kick now followed by a right hand over the top. Chikadze circles out and then lands a low kick. Round two comes to an end.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 35 headliner begins and Edson Barboza comes out with a double jab. Giga Chikadze responds with a big kick to the body. He leaps in and lands a right hand that appears to stun the Brazilian. Barboza is circling along the cage attempting to avoid further damage. Giga Chikadze charges after him and drops him with a strike. Ground and pound from top position now. Chikadze switches for a submission. He transitions to a d’arce choke. Barboza scrambles out but immediately gets rocked by another big punch. The referee steps in and stops the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 35 Result: Giga Chikadze def. Edson Barboza via TKO in Round 3

