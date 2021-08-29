Dana White casts doubt on Kevin Lee continuing to fight under the UFC banner

UFC president Dana White has cast doubt on Kevin Lee continuing to fight under the UFC banner following his latest loss inside the Octagon.

Lee lost a unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez on the UFC Vegas 35 undercard on Saturday night. For Lee, this was his first fight back in the Octagon since losing to Charles Oliveira in March 2020. After losing to Rodriguez, Lee dropped to just 2-5 overall in his last seven fights, including a winless mark of 0-2 while competing as a welterweight. Because Lee has had such a poor record as of late, there is no guarantee that the UFC keeps him around the world’s leading MMA promotion going forward, according to White himself.

Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 35, White responded cryptically when he was asked what the future of Lee is with the UFC. Take White’s comments below as you will.

Dana says they will figure out what's next for Kevin Lee. "Here or not here."#UFC — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 29, 2021

Despite the 2-5 record over his last seven fights, Lee is still just 28 years old, so he’s still on the right side of 30 and has the opportunity to turn things around in his UFC career if he is able to get back into the win column in his next fight. That being said, there is no guarantee that White even gives Lee that opportunity after losing to Rodriguez. Although Lee is a popular fighter, you have to win fights, and Lee has not been doing that lately.

That being said, out of the 2-5 record he has had in the last few years, the two wins were over top-ranked lightweight Gregor Gillespie and top-ranked featherweight Edson Barboza. His losses, meanwhile, have come mostly against top-of-the-foodchain competition, too.

