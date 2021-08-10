Georges St-Pierre says he is done with the UFC, but would be open to fighting for charity

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champ Georges St-Pierre says he is done with the UFC, but he would be open to fighting for charity.

St-Pierre has been retired for several years now ever since he beat Michael Bisping to win the UFC middleweight strap at UFC 217. There have always been whispers that GSP could potentially return and he has spoken about a potential superfight with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the past. However, at this point, it appears that the 40-year-old GSP is content with staying retired and not competing in MMA.

Speaking to Haymakers’ Robin Black in a recent interview, GSP confirmed his days as a mixed martial artist for the UFC are over. According to St-Pierre, he is no longer interested in having to prove that he is the best fighter in the world. However, he is still interested in competing again and mentioned potential charity matches in either boxing or grappling.

Unless it is an exhibition match for charity, Georges St-Pierre tells @robinblackmma that his days of fighting professionally "are over." pic.twitter.com/rDQP8d7U0o — Haymakers \: (@haymakerstv) August 9, 2021

“I’m telling you, I’m not going to fight again to prove that I’m the strongest man in the world. This part of my life is over because I believe my best years are behind me,” St-Pierre said. “However, for a charity or for a fun competition as a novelty fight, I might compete again, whether that’s boxing, grappling, or whatever. That might be interesting because I’m a competitor inside of me and to do it for fun, something that would maybe not affect my legacy because it’s for a different reason, I could do it.”

It will be interesting to see where St-Pierre goes from here. We know that UFC president Dana White blocked a boxing match against Oscar de la Hoya, but perhaps if St-Pierre was purely fighting for charity, then White could potentially allow him out of his UFC contract.

Do you want to see Georges St-Pierre compete in a fight for charity?