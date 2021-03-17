GSP offers advice to Conor McGregor following his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

UFC welterweight GSP offered some advice to Conor McGregor following his recent knockout loss to rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

GSP is one of the most highly-respected MMA fighters of all time, so anytime he gives advice you have to listen to it. Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, GSP was asked what McGregor can do to get back on track after getting knocked out by Poirier in his last fight. GSP, who himself experienced the rags-to-riches story of being a garbage man in Montreal to becoming a wealthy and famous athlete and movie star, decided to give some sage advice to the Irishman about how to turn his career back around.

Georges St-Pierre spoke to @arielhelwani about the importance of "getting out of your comfort zone" as a famous athlete and gave advice to Conor McGregor. pic.twitter.com/dxej1lxQLU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 17, 2021

“So when I made my first million of course my life has changed. I had more security and I didn’t feel that I was fighting for the same reason that I was in the beginning in terms of security. When I was poor at the beginning, I was on the edge. I knew if I lost I would feel death and my life would a mess. But when you get money, these things change,” GSP said.

“However, to keep performing, you need to get out of your comfort zone. You cannot stay in your comfort zone in a training camp, because you are trying to recreate the same element you can face for a fight. And when you’re in a fight, you won’t be in your comfort zone. It’s imperative if Conor wants to great back on the road to success, he needs to get out of his comfort zone. He needs to not be the boss of the training camp, he needs his coaches to tell him, ‘You need to spar these guys, you need to go there and do this.’ Even if it doesn’t please him, he needs to go through that. Because if you can stay in your comfort zone, the only thing that can happen is you will go down. You need to do that.”

Do you think Conor McGregor should take the advice given to him by GSP?