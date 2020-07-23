Georges St-Pierre responds to Kamaru Usman callout

Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has responded to a recent callout from reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Usman, who is fresh off a short-notice decision win over Jorge Masvidal, recently expressed interest fighting St-Pierre next.

“I would love GSP,” Usman told the media the day before his fight with Masvidal. “A crazy stat I just found out. After Saturday night after defeating Masvidal, it would have taken the same 1875 days that it took GSP to get 12 consecutive wins, and it would take me exactly 1875 days to get the exact same 12 consecutive wins. We’re tied for that record and what way to break that record than fighting the man who had that record previously?

“Whoever the company initially says should be the next guy, then that’s the guy that I’ll be defending the belt against,” Usman added, welcoming other options beyond St-Pierre. “That’s up to the promotion. Whoever they throw at me is who I’m going to take on. I don’t like picking and choosing.”

Speaking to TMZ Sports, St-Pierre responded to this callout from Usman. The Canadian, who previously held the UFC welterweight and middleweight titles, conceded that he sometimes thinks about fighting again, but reminded that he’s retired from the sport.

“But after I go home at night and I’m thinking about all [those] crazy thoughts, and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna be 40 years old soon. Do I really wanna go back and do a hardcore training camp of two months? Put myself in jail so to speak and get ready for hell?’ I’m like, ‘No, I don’t,'” St-Pierre said (via Bleacher Report).

“I’ve done it for a very long time, and unfortunately there’s too many guys that retire too late, and I do not want to be one of these guys.”

While Georges St-Pierre does not seem interested in fighting again, he recently gave the impression he’s still intrigued by the idea of a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Khabib was very exciting for me because, for a fighter, a fighter doesn’t think like a normal person,” St-Pierre said on the MMA TRUFAN podcast.

“A fighter always wants to fight a guy who seems invincible, a guy who seems like the perfect fighter, who is unbeatable,” St-Pierre added. “He has an aura of invincibility. So, that means if I do it I’ll be the first to have ever done it. It’s not a question of money. Yeah, the money is there but it’s not a question of money first. It’s a question of glory, of self accomplishment, of making it in a way that you’ll be in history forever, for myself.”

Do you think Georges St-Pierre will ever fight again?