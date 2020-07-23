Mike Perry calls for main event rematch against Geoff Neal since the UFC is letting “anybody headline”

Mike Perry is still chasing a rematch with Geoff Neal.

Perry and Neal fought last December at UFC 245 where it was Neal who got the job done by knockout in the first round. Since then, “Platinum” has been campaigning for a rematch and now has taken it a step further calling for the rematch to be a main event.

I want that @handzofsteelmma rematch. 5 rounds main even since y’all letting just anybody headline — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 22, 2020

“I want that @handzofsteelmma [Geoff Neal] rematch. 5 rounds main event since y’all letting just anybody headline,” Perry tweeted.

This is not the first time Perry has called for the rematch with Neal as it seems like he wants to get that one back. But, since the event, Neal has still yet to get a fight and he no doubt wants a ranked opponent and someone ranked ahead of him.

So, for now, Perry is unlikely to get the rematch with Neal and the UFC said they won’t be offering him any fight contracts until he seeks professional treatment after his incident where he allegedly punched an older man.

“He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program,” part of the statement read.

Mike Perry last fought back on June 27 where he beat Mickey Gall by unanimous decision. The victory snapped his two-fight skid where he had the knockout loss to Geoff Neal and a decision loss to Vicente Luque. In his UFC tenure, the fan-favorite is 7-6.

Geoff Neal, meanwhile, still has not fought since the win over Mike Perry and has called out the likes of Michael Chiesa and Santiago Ponzinibbio. As of right now, he does not have a fight booked but the hope for many fans is he gets booked soon.

Would you want to see Mike Perry and Geoff Neal have a rematch as the main event?