Kamaru Usman hoping to fight Georges St-Pierre with win over Jorge Masvidal: “I would love GSP”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says he is hoping to fight George St-Pierre next should he get by Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 251.

Usman takes on Masvidal in a megafight on Fight Island this Saturday night. The UFC 251 pay-per-view is trending to do massive numbers for the UFC, so a win by Usman over Masvidal could potentially shoot him into superstardom. If Usman is able to get by Masvidal this weekend, then he’s already got his eyes on his next opponent: GSP.

“I would love GSP. A crazy stat I just found out. After Saturday night after defeating Masvidal, it would have taken the same 1875 days that it took GSP to get 12 consecutive wins, and it would take me exactly 1875 days to get the exact same 12 consecutive wins. We’re tied for that record and what way to break that record than fighting the man who had that record previously?” Usman told the media the day before UFC 251.

However, while Usman would like GSP next, that doesn’t mean the UFC is on the same page. UFC president Dana White told reporters on Friday that Gilbert Burns, who lost the title shot against Usman due to a positive COVID-19 test, is next in line for the belt against the winner of Saturday’s fight between Usman and Masvidal. If that’s the case, then Usman will happily take on Burns next if that’s the fight the UFC matchmakers want to book.

“Whoever the company initially says should be the next guy, then that’s the guy that I’ll be defending the belt against,” Usman said about who would be next in line. “That’s up to the promotion. Whoever they throw at me is who I’m going to take on. I don’t like picking and choosing.”

Would you like to see Kamaru Usman vs. Georges St-Pierre next?