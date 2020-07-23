Floyd Mayweather shuts down talk of MMA bout, willing to rematch Conor McGregor in boxing

Floyd Mayweather won’t be competing in MMA, but he’s willing to rematch former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor in the boxing ring.

Mayweather and McGregor fought in 2017, in one of the most lucrative boxing matches in history. Mayweather ended up winning the fight with fairly decisive tenth-round TKO.

Ever since, there’s been frequent talk about Mayweather competing in MMA, perhaps for a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Speaking to Forbes however, the boxer shut down and possibility of that happening.

“No [I won’t compete in MMA],” Mayweather said. “I think just like how winning teams receive home-field advantage in the playoffs… you don’t fix what isn’t broken, and my record isn’t broken.”

While Mayweather has no interest in competing in MMA, he admitted that he would be willing to fight Conor McGregor for a second time in the boxing ring. As ever, of course, he’d need to be adequately compensated.

“For now, I’m happily retired,” Mayweather said. “You never know, but it would have to be worth it. Just like gambling right? Juice worth the squeeze no matter who the opponent is.”

Despite claiming to be “happily retired,” Mayweather divulged that he’s planning something big for Tokyo, where he defeated Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match in 2018.

“We’re working on some things right now for Tokyo, whether 2020 or 2021,” Mayweather said.

Floyd Mayweather has not competed in a professional fight since his 2017 victory over Conor McGregor, which pushed him to an insane 50-0 as a professional boxer—one of the finest records in the history of the sport.

Just like he did in his interview with Forbes, he’s previously suggested he’d rematch Conor McGregor for the right price.

“Man, sh*t. If they pay I’m there to play,” Mayweather told TMZ in February. “And if they’re paying cash, Conor I’ll whip your ass. Again.”