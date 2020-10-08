Georges St-Pierre believes Nick Diaz still has what it takes to be UFC champion

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre believes that his former opponent Nick Diaz still has what it takes to become a champion in the UFC.

St-Pierre, who is now retired from mixed martial arts, tends to pop up from time to time to shed some light on how he believes things are going in the sport. His last bout took place back in November 2017 but in March 2013, he defeated the aforementioned Nick Diaz to successfully retain his UFC Welterweight Championship.

Now, with rumors growing of Diaz stepping back into the Octagon, St-Pierre spoke about how he still views the Stockton native all these years later.

“I wish him the best, I love to see him fight,” St-Pierre began (via MMA Mania). “I just wish and hope that he comes back as good or even better than he was. I believe he can be champion. He has a crazy style. He comes forward, and his game is very, very, very underrated. When you fight him, you feel the feeling of claustrophobic.

“He’s playing with your mind,” St-Pierre added. “He’s very well-rounded. I think he can get up there and cause a lot of problems to a lot of guys. I always said it, I believe when Tyron Woodley was champion, he should have gone and fight Tyron. It would have been a great fight for the fans, and he would have had a chance to win because of the style.

“Now, the champion is Kamaru Usman, who’s a different style of fighting. I don’t know how he’s going to match with that, but he should give it a shot before it’s too late, he’ll regret it. If he feels as sharp as he was or even better, he should do it.”

Georges St-Pierre isn’t exactly shy when it comes to voicing his opinion on other fighters, and that includes current middleweight king Israel Adesanya.

“(Israel Adesanya’s) amazing. He’s a perfect fighter,” St-Pierre said. “We’re in the entertainment business, and our job is to entertain the audience, and he’s doing it very, very well.”

