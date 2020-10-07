Georges St-Pierre calls Israel Adesanya “a perfect fighter”

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre says he has been impressed with Israel Adesanya, calling the UFC middleweight champion “a perfect fighter.”

Adesanya has quickly become one of the biggest superstars in mixed martial arts. He’s a perfect 20-0 right now as an MMA fighter, including a pristine 9-0 mark inside the Octagon. Adesanya is coming off of arguably his best performance ever when he knocked out Paulo Costa at UFC 253, and now there are talks of a potential superfight with Jon Jones. GSP, one of the greatest fighters of all time, has taken notice of the middleweight champ.

Speaking to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, the former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion GSP was asked about his thoughts on Adesanya. Here’s what he said.

GSP has been impressed with Israel Adesanya's performance 😏 (via @marc_raimondi) pic.twitter.com/SKkUl9VonQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 7, 2020

“(Israel Adesanya’s) amazing. He’s a perfect fighter,” GSP said. “We’re in the entertainment business, and our job is to entertain the audience, and he’s doing it very, very well.”

This is high praise from an absolute legend in GSP, who many consider the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. GSP was the long-time welterweight champ in the UFC and took a break from the sport in 2013 after defeating Johny Hendricks by split decision at UFC 167. He then returned to the Octagon at UFC 217 in 2017, where he defeated Michael Bisping to win the UFC middleweight championship. He vacated the title almost as soon as he won it, and now three years later, it’s Adesanya who is the top middleweight in the sport.

GSP is now a retired fighter but he admitted interest in potentially returning at some point for a superfight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Right now, though, he’s perfectly content with the life he leads. While he may not be stepping into the Octagon anytime soon, GSP still pays attention to the spot, and what he said about Adesanya must mak the UFC middleweight champion feel really good considering GSP’s legend status.

