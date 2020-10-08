UFC announces schedule from Halloween to late November

The UFC has announced its full schedule of events from Halloween until the final stretch of November, with seven shows on the calendar.

This string of events, which are all expected to go down inside the Apex facility in Las Vegas, will begin with UFC Fight Night: Anderson Silva vs. Uriah Hall on Halloween night—October 31.

The fun will then continue on Tuesday, November 4 with the eighth episode of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Next up, the promotion will offer another Fight Night card on Saturday, November 7, which will be followed by another episode of Contender Series the following Tuesday, and another Fight Night the following Saturday (November 14).

Contender Series will wrap up with a tenth episode on November 17. The UFC will then close out this busy saga of events out of the Apex facility with the stacked UFC 255 card on November 21. That card will feature a flyweight title fight between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Alex Perez, a women’s flyweight title fight between champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Jennifer Maia, a light heavyweight rematch between Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Paul Craig, a welterweight scrap between “Platinum” Mike Perry and “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler, and more.

The fun will continue well beyond this UFC 255 card, but the events thereafter haven’t been officially confirmed by the promotion just yet.

See the official UFC schedule for October 31 to November 21 below (h/t MMA Fighting):

October 31 – UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva

November 4 – Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 8

November 7 – UFC Fight Night

November 10 – Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 9

November 14 – UFC Fight Night

November 17 – Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 10

November 21 – UFC 255

Which of these events are you most anticipating? Let us know in the comments section down below.