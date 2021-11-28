Colby Covington won’t consider dropping down to 155lbs: “I’m not a bully”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington says that he won’t consider dropping down to 155lbs, saying that “I’m not a bully.”

Covington recently lost a close decision to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 268 earlier this month. Since this is the second time that Covington has lost to Usman, there are now hints that “Chaos” could consider a weight class change, with a move down to 155lbs a possibility since he isn’t a big welterweight. But as far as Covington goes, those rumors are not coming from him, because he has no desire to cut all the weight to make it to lightweight. Speaking to MMA reporter James Lynch, Covington explained why he won’t cut down to 155 and be a “bully” as he suggests Dustin Poirier is.

“I’m not a bully. I’m not like Dustin ‘Louisiana swamp trash’ Poirier. That guy, he’s a bully and he has to cut all that weight. He grew and he hit a growth spurt in his mid-to-late 20s and he’s a bigger guy now. He walks around at 185-190lbs,” Covington said. “I don’t want to struggle. When you cut that type of weight James, it’s so unhealthy for your body. Taking all that water out of your brain and dehydrating your body like that, it’s not good. So I’m thinking about the long run in my life. I’m not cheating, I’m not using steroids, I’m not cutting massive amounts of weight — things that destroy your body and take years off your life. So I do it the right way and just show up to fight at my natural weight class that I weigh. I don’t have to cut weight. I just show up and fight and show the world what I’m capable of, show the world my potential, and that’s how it should be. All these guys think they’re going to have such an advantage by cutting a lot of weight, but it’s a myth. It just shows how mentally weak people are.”

