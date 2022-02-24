Gegard Mousasi details the origin of his beef with Conor McGregor: “I said you’re a ginger headed f**k”

Gegard Mousasi is not a fan of Conor McGregor and discussed their beef on a recent edition of The MMA Hour.

Back in 2016, Mousasi put McGregor on blast for the way he promotes himself, in particular how he went about showing off his money. After that, the Irishman DM’d Mousasi and the following bitter exchange ensued.

“That ginger-headed f*ck is retarded,” Mousasi said in 2016 on The MMA Hour. “In the interview I mentioned, they were talking about respect or whatever, and then he texted me on Twitter. He messaged me, and I said, ‘what’re you going to do with your 50kg?’ And then he was, I don’t know, he was philosophical or whatever the f*ck he was writing, he was like, ‘a knife is lighter than a pound, it can cut from ear-to-ear,’ whatever the f*ck he was writing. That guy is a bum. He’s a 50kg guy, what the f*ck is he going to do? I bet if he’s face-to-face, he’s not going to say that. But you know, Twitter gives some people courage.”

Now, years later, Gegard Mousasi was once again on The MMA Hour and he spoke about the beef with Conor McGregor. He says after saying that about the Irishman, McGregor DM’d him and it ended up losing him a fan.

“The idiot sent me a private message, he actually sent it to my manager because I don’t do Twitter,” Mousasi said on The MMA Hour. “But, that was it, I said my manager to write something back. He’s a moron. He said don’t bring my name in your mouth and I said he is a ginger-headed f**k and some ginger guy wrote to me I insulted gingers and he’s not my fan anymore, I’m like what the f**k.”

Gegard Mousasi is set to defend his middleweight title in the main event of Bellator 275 on Friday in Dublin against Austin Vanderford.

What do you make of Gegard Mousasi’s beef with Conor McGregor?