Yoel Romero could drop down to middleweight and face the winner of Mousasi-Vanderford for the belt, says Scott Coker

Yoel Romero might be getting another title shot off a loss.

Romero made his Bellator debut on Saturday night in the main event of Bellator 266 where he suffered a split decision loss to Phil Davis. Although one judge had it for Romero, most thought it was a dominant win for Davis to spoil Romero’s promotional debut.

Now, after the setback, which is his fourth in a row, Bellator president, Scott Coker is hoping Yoel Romero stays at light heavyweight. However, if he decides to drop down to middleweight, he could get an immediate title shot against the winner of Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford.

“I’m going to talk to him, because I’d love for him to maybe fight and maybe stay at 205,” Coker said after Bellator 266 about Yoel Romero (via MMAJunkie). “Gegard (Mousasi) is going to be busy beginning of next year fighting Austin (Vanderford). If that division opens up, and he wants to go down and fight the winner of that fight, we’d love to do that, too. We have a lot of exciting options for Romero, and I’m excited to put them all together.”

Although Yoel Romero lost the fight to Phil Davis, Scott Coker was still pleased with certain things the Cuban did in the fight. He also believes Romero will be back better than ever when he does fight again.

“I’m telling you, Yoel will be back. This is, to me, his comeback fight. It’s been how long since he fought? We give him another fight, and he’ll be really, really ready for the next one… Anybody that can do what he does,” Coker added about Romero. “Again, give this guy another camp and another big fight, I think he’s going to come in and start throwing bombs on people. He’s a dangerous individual. You guys saw it. One punch, and it’s going to be over. He’s that guy.”

Do you think Yoel Romero should stay at light heavyweight?