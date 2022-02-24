Colby Covington reacts after Jon Jones announces his fiancé left him two months ago

Colby Covington has reacted after his former college roommate Jon Jones announced that his fiancé left him two months ago.

Jones (26-1 MMA), who is widely considered to be the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in mixed martial arts history, took to Twitter this afternoon where he shared the following information regarding his personal life.

“My fiancé left me about two months ago, today she finalized that she won’t be coming back. If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast, I feel like shit.”

Colby Covington decided to oblige Jon Jones on his request, as he proceeded to roast his former friend and college roommate with the following tweet.

Tremendous news. Guess you finally knocked some sense into her @johnnybones https://t.co/RobNklPU9c pic.twitter.com/T7sENat43I — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) February 23, 2022

“Tremendous news. Guess you finally knocked some sense into her @johnnybones.” – Covington caption tweeted Jones’ now-deleted post.

Colby Covington is currently preparing to take on another friend turned enemy in the form of Jorge Masvidal. The bitter rivals are set to collide in the headliner of next month’s UFC 272 pay-per-view event on March 5th.

As for Jon Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight kingpin has not competed inside of the Octagon since defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. ‘Bones’ is rumored to be making his heavyweight debut in 2022, with Stipe Miocic being named as his likely opponent.

With that being said, Covington is not so confident that Jones will ever return to MMA, let alone at heavyweight.

“He’s done, he doesn’t have the right scientist, the right juice to do anymore. He knows he’s done. He’s trying to get one more cash grab and hope that it’s so much money that he doesn’t have to do anything but I don’t think he’s ever fighting again. I just don’t see it.”

What do you think of the comments from Colby Covington regarding Jon Jones? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.