Gamebred Boxing 4 Fighter Salaries revealed: Roy Jones Jr. pockets $700K

The Gamebred Boxing 4 fighter salaries have been revealed.

It was just last Saturday, April 1st, that Gamebred Boxing took place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It was former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis who faced boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in the main event. Former UFC champions Vitor Belfort and Jose Aldo also competed in the main card against fellow UFC veterans Ronaldo Souza and Jeremy Stephens.

Well, now the payouts have been released by the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.

MMA reporter, Nolan King, took to ‘Twitter‘ advising of the following paydays:

Anthony Pettis and Roy Jones Jr. pocketed a combined $1,350,000 (disclosed) at #GamebredBoxing4, per Wisconsin Department of Safety & Professional Services. Jose Aldo, Vitor Belfort, Ronaldo Souza, and Jeremy Stephens also took home six figures.”

Some noteworthy salaries include:

Roy Jones Jr. earned $700,000.

Anthony Pettis earned $650,000.

Vitor Belfort took home $400,000 for a unanimous decision win over Ronaldo Souza in the co-main event. ‘Jacare’ Souza earned $200,000 for his performance.

Jose Aldo earned $425,000.

Jeremy Stephens earned $200,000.

The full list of salaries can be seen below:

Roy Jones Jr: $700,000

Anthony Pettis: $650,000

Vitor Belfort: $400,000

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza: $200,000

Jose Aldo: $425,000

Jeremy Stephens: $200,000

Luis Feliciano: $25,000

Clarence Booth: $10,000

Devin Cushing: $40,000

Damian Marciano: $5,000

Gina Mazany: $10,000

Pearl Gonzalez: $50,000

Dillon Cleckler: $40,000

Josh Burns: $15,000

Markus Perez: $15,000

Joe Riggs: $10,000

Bi Nguyen: $15,000

Andy Nguyen: $5,000

Cade Howell: $3,500

Christopher Wingate: $1,500

Mandeep Jangra: $1,000

Ryan Reber: $1,000

The total payout for all fighters on the Gamebred Boxing 4 card was $2,827,700.

These amounts reflect the disclosed payouts only, and do not include any off-contract bonuses, sponsor payments, or discretionary bonuses.

Not a bad payday for 1 nights work.

What do you think of the salaries the fighter received last Saturday night?

