Robert Whittaker has no issue with Colby Covington receiving another welterweight title shot: “Colby does deserve it”

Robert Whittaker has no issue with Colby Covington receiving another welterweight title shot.

The UFC and its president, Dana White, have voiced it’s their intention to have the welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, defend his title against Colby Covington next.

While a lot of fans, and Edwards himself, are not happy with Covington getting the nod, Robert Whittaker has no issue with that scenario.

Whittaker discussed with ‘LowKick MMA‘ how the welterweight division is playing out (h/t MMAFighting):

“I think that a fight between Leon and Masvidal would be great. Everybody has been wanting that fight. I think it’s a good fight for Masvidal. I think that’s a great fight for him. I don’t like him skipping the queue over Colby. I think Colby does deserve it. I know people are saying otherwise, but I think in my opinion Colby deserves that shot just because he has put a beating on most people.”

It will be Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) vs Gilbert Burns (21-5 MMA) this coming weekend at UFC 287. Many believe that should ‘Gamebred’ win that fight, he should be awarded a shot at the title against current welterweight champion, Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA).

Continuing Robert Whittaker said:

“The (Kamaru) Usman fights, I think stylistically, styles do make fights, and Usman and Colby, they just match up. It’s a hard fight for each other. It’s a hard fight for Colby Covington. Whereas Masvidal and Leon is a good fight for Masvidal, but I think Colby’s a bad fight for Leon. It’s kind of that triangle rock-paper-scissors sort of formula.”

Concluding, Whittaker believes it’s only right that Colby Covington gets a title shot:

“Surely Masvidal doesn’t jump Colby Covington, because Colby beat Masvidal. It makes no sense in any way. I’ve seen crazier things, but that would be a big slap in the face.”

Do you agree with Robert Whittaker that ‘Chaos’ deserves to fight Edwards for the belt? Or are you of the mindset that Masvidal should have a shot at the title if he defeats Gilbert Burns this Saturday night?

